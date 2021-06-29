LB pledge Henley finds official visit productive

Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley was one of four 2022 Arkansas commitments who officially visited the Razorbacks over the weekend.

“I had a lot of fun, met some great people,” said Henley of the Friday-Sunday visit. “It couldn’t have gone better.”

Henley, 6-2, 225 pounds, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Liberty, New Mexico, Air Force, Army, Middle Tennessee State and other programs.

He and his Saints teammates won the 7-on-7 competition on the Arkansas campus last Thursday and Henley impressed observers with his coverage skills.

“We matched routes really well and we tried to do the little things right to put us ahead of our opponent, and a lot of times we do,” Henley said.

Henley recorded 159 tackles, 4 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hurries, 4 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 blocked punts as a junior in helping Shiloh Christian win the Class 4A state title.

When pairing a player with a prospect, coaches try to match up a Razorback with similar traits, and it appears former Little Rock Christian linebacker and current Razorback Jackson Woodward was a good host.

“He is a lot like me,” Henley said. “He is a great dude and just a great guy to be around. He took care of me.”

He has recorded a 300 pound bench press, 335 power clean, 500 squat and 550 deadlift.

Henley had a good idea of what to expect from the Arkansas coaching staff and the visit matched how the coaches were during the recruiting process.

“It is the same thing that I thought: They are a very genuine staff,” Henley said. “What they say is what they do and they went over that in their presentations. It is very obvious that what they say they are going to do, they do.”

Arkansas is usually up to date on the latest technology in an effort to maximize the Razorbacks’ ability and performance. Henley and the other visitors saw that firsthand.

“They showed us everything,” Henley said. “In the training room, they showed us that when we squat down it shows us the ankle stability and things like that.”

The Arkansas Activities Association’s dead period for high school athletes began June 27 and runs through July 10.

“The next two weeks are considered a dead period, so we are not allowed to go to (school) facilities at all,” Henley said. “I have got to find some operational weight room and a youth football field to go get some work in.

“I will get a chance to sleep in some more.”