The headline on Wally Hall's column Sunday about the search for a new U of A chancellor should have read "Begin chancellor search in the Razorback Foundation." It is all very well to have received millions of dollars in research awards, as well as patents, inventions, and innovations across the academic spectrum from agriculture to zoology. But Mr. Hall seems to think that unless a person can bow in the direction of Broyles Field and call the Hogs, no matter how many advanced degrees, prizes, or publications he (he, naturally) has, he cannot aspire to guide the future of the university.

I wonder how any applicant for the job will feel, knowing that he will be vetted not only by a search committee of faculty, administrators, and trustees, but also by the Arkansas Razorback Rooters. Perhaps he should be quizzed on the significance of The Great Shootout, beet juice, Tusk, Strollin' Nolan, Hugo Bezdek, or the Triplets. We should know if he has ever worn an orange or purple necktie. God help him if he is a vegetarian.

Please, Wally, keep your hands off the affairs of the real university. You can do whatever you want with the Razorbacks.

ETHEL SIMPSON

Fayetteville

Taking precautions

Sadly, it seems most of the 603,500- plus covid deaths have happened to people not being vaccinated. Yes, we are all going to die, sooner or later. I prefer later, and your chances of later are much better if vaccinated.

And yes, I will still be wearing my mask in certain places because the other day a person walked up to me and "screamed" into my face, "So you are one of those going to wear that thing until hell freezes over?" or something similar which I cannot repeat.

I said yes, as long as there are people like you around. He proudly proclaimed, "I will never get vaccinated."

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

Identification to vote

In light of all of the restrictive ID laws, would my vote count if I went in with an ink pad, a white sheet of paper and a copy of my birth certificate? I can't think of anything more definitive.

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock

Prevaricators R us

What does "GOP" stand for? Should be "group of prevaricators" that believe if you tell a lie enough times that makes it true: that Mr. Trump's lack of action early in the pandemic didn't cost countless American lives, that Mr. Trump won the last election, and wasn't in any way responsible for the assault on our Capitol, and Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection.

What is their platform? Sen. Mitch McConnell recently stated that he would oppose all of President Biden's platform proposals. Since he doesn't lie, that means the word "obstructionism" is appropriate, even if it means opposing legislation that is appropriate and needed in our country. The current wave of legislation to "ensure integrity in our voting process" is a not-so-hidden attempt to make voting harder for not just people of color, but poor people also. LGBTQ people continue to see discrimination as state legislatures advance bills that target transgender people, limit local protections, and allow the use of religion to discriminate.

Both national parties have become so polarized in their individual platforms that they seem to forget that our U.S. Constitution begins with the inclusive term "We the people," and our pledge of allegiance states "... with liberty and justice for all," also inclusive. Did they forget they represent both the rich and the poor, both people of color and whites, people of "traditional" sexual orientations, and those that know "traditional" isn't their path? Everyone is an American and deserves for their rights to be protected even if they are a different color or hold different values.

I pray for an "inclusive" government, not blinded by special interests, but dedicated to preserving the rights for all of us. God said we are not to judge people; in essence, that is his job. You may feel my opening paragraph is judgmental, but it is really an obituary as I no longer can even be considered a RINO.

GARY STUMBO

Bella Vista

Find what it means

Respect. It's such a little thing. It's free. But no one ever wanted to harm me because I respected them too much. No two countries ever went to war because they had too much respect for each other.

Why is it so hard to show a little respect to a stranger? A few kind words? If we as Americans don't learn how to show respect to one another, we are going to fight another war on our own turf. That's just what the enemies of America want. Destroy ourselves with hate.

If Derek Chauvin had shown even the tiniest bit of human respect to George Floyd, he likely would not be in the mess he is in. Just a little respect, friends, and pass it on.

RONALD SMITH

Little Rock

Celebrate birthday

A new nation was born nearly 245 years ago. How do you plan to celebrate its birthday?

