Little Road board approves resolution laying out proposed spending under sales-tax increase

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved on Tuesday a resolution laying out proposed spending under the “Rebuild the Rock” sales-tax increase on the ballot in a Sept. 14 citywide referendum.

The resolution was adopted in a 6-4 vote.

It had narrowly failed to gain enough support during a meeting two weeks ago when City Director Ken Richardson voted “present,” thereby preventing a 5-5 tie, which Mayor Frank Scott Jr. could have broken in favor of the measure.

The resolution is described as a statement of intent by the board to pursue projects in parks, public safety, early-childhood education, infrastructure and other areas using an expected $530 million in new revenue from the tax over the next decade.