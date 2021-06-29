Nationals' Schwarber on unprecedented HR surge

WASHINGTON -- Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major-league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night.

Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0.

Schwarber said afterward he's not trying to hit home runs.

"I think the biggest thing is just not missing the pitch," Schwarber said. "Not fouling it off or taking it."

Schwarber took Eickhoff (0-1) deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year.

"We're trying everything," New York Manager Luis Rojas said of Schwarber. "We're pitching him in, away, down, up, we've bounced balls. We've tried everything. This guy is swinging a hot bat."

The Nationals have won 12 of 15 to return to .500 -- their only winning record this year was after their season opener -- and move within three games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. Schwarber has powered the team's surge, setting a franchise record for home runs in any month with his 15 homers in June.

"I don't think we ever doubted ourselves," Schwarber said. "I think that was the biggest thing."

Ryan Zimmerman had a pinch-hit three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Nationals after New York had cut the lead to 5-4. Gerardo Parra also homered for Washington, his first since rejoining the team on June 20.

"Huge," Nationals manager Davey Martinez said of Zimmerman's homer. "Huge."

Paolo Espino (2-2) threw five scoreless innings in a spot start. Brad Hand retired pinch-hitters Michael Conforto and James McCann in the eighth before pitching a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.

The Mets made it interesting in the late innings. Jeff McNeil singled in New York's first run in the seventh, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer, his 12th of the season, off reliever Justin Miller in the eighth. Billy McKinney followed with a homer to right.

The game was a makeup of a contest that was scheduled for the season-opening series between the teams, which was postponed because of a covid-19 outbreak in the Nationals organization.

ROCKIES 2, PIRATES 0 Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elias Diaz homered and Colorado beat Pittsburgh. Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple.

REDS 12, PHILLIES 4 Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs to help Cincinnati beat Philadelphia. Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer.

CARDINALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Paul DeJong homered to cap a six-run burst in the seventh inning and St. Louis broke away from Arizona. St. Louis had lost six of seven before beating the team with baseball's worst record. The Diamondbacks, who have won just once on the road since April 25, have lost 22 of 24 overall.

BREWERS 14, CUBS 4 Willy Adames and Keston Hiura each hit a three-run homer during a 10-run outburst in the eighth inning that lifted Milwaukee over Chicago. The Brewers earned their sixth consecutive victory to extend their NL Central lead over the Cubs to four games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, YANKEES 3 Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, Jose Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief as Los Angeles beat New York. Ohtani connected for a 117.2 mph drive to right off Michael King (0-4) in a two-run first that also included Jared Walsh's RBI double.

INDIANS 13, TIGERS 5 Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland blasted Detroit. Ramirez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth inning off rookie Matt Manning (1-2). Detroit's Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.

RED SOX 6, ROYALS 5 Hunter Renfroe homered twice to help Boston rally from a four-run deficit to beat Kansas City. Kike Hernandez led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bobby Dalbec also homered and Renfroe had a two-run shot in the fourth as Boston came back after falling behind 5-1.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland reacts after getting Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes to ground out to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman flies out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard to end the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Clay Holmes turns to make a pickoff throw against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left to right, Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia, center fielder Yonathan Daza and right fielder Charlie Blackmon celebrate after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings singles off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard in the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Home plate umpire Rob Drake, left, checks Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)