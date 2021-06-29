Bella Vista firm buys

Village Bookkeeping

A Bella Vista accounting firm announced Monday it has acquired another local bookkeeping business.

The Seay Firm said it has purchased Village Bookkeeping and Tax Service, whose owner, Mike Moles, is retiring after a 53-year career in public accounting. Moles has owned and operated Village Bookkeeping and Tax for the past 15 years.

The Seay Firm's primary office now will be located at Village's current office at 32 Sugar Creek Center and the two employees who worked alongside Moles will remain with the business.

"Over the years, I have learned that when you acquire a successful business, the No. 1 priority is to continue with the strategies that have made the business successful," said Brent Seay, founder of the accounting firm. "I do not plan to make any significant changes to Mike's business model that has served Village's clients so well in the past."

Founded in 2020, the Seay Firm is a full-service accounting business that provides tax planning and preparation, accounting, bookkeeping and payroll services.

-- Andrew Moreau

UAW chooses Curry

as its next president

DETROIT-- The United Auto Workers International Executive Board on Monday named Ray Curry, its secretary-treasurer, as union president, replacing Rory Gamble, who retires on Wednesday.

Curry joined the UAW in 1992 as an assembler at Freightliner Trucks in Mount Holly, N.C., and worked his way up to regional director in the South.

He negotiated new labor contracts with numerous auto parts makers, and helped to organize Freightliner factories in North Carolina, according to his biography on the union's website. He also led the union's move into casinos in 2015 when the UAW successfully organized workers at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.

Curry was named secretary-treasurer at the union's convention in 2018, replacing Gary Jones, who became president. Earlier this month Jones was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison in an embezzlement scandal.

Curry, 55, has about a year to distance himself from the corruption and convince members he'll get the union on track. Sometime before November, members will decide if they want to directly elect leaders. If so, direct elections will have to be before June 30, 2022.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index slips

3.99, ends at 625.24

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 625.24, down 3.99.

"The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday as technology shares were boosted by a court win for Facebook." said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.