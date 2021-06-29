Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• William Dority, 45, of 466269 S. 1070 Road in Sallisaw, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated robbery and battery. Dority was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Jonathan Clark, 39, of 2604 Purdue Circle in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary and violation of a protective order. Clark was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

• Joe Thigthen, 36, of 48 Applegate Drive in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, battery, tampering with physical evidence and carrying certain prohibited weapons. Thigthen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• William Evans, 40, of 20380 U.S. 412 East in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault, theft of property, terroristic threatening and domestic battering. Evans was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.