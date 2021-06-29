Officials: State inmate found dead in cell

A 36-year-old state inmate was found dead in her cell Tuesday at the McPherson Unit in Newport, according to an Arkansas Department of Corrections news release.

Katherine Warren, who was serving a 33-year sentence out of Desha County for second-degree murder, was found hanging in her single-person cell by prison staff and was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m., the release said.

The Arkansas State Police was notified and will conduct an investigation into the death, and the Department of Corrections will conduct an internal investigation, the release said.

The McPherson Unit, which is located four miles northeast of Newport in Jackson County, is a women's prison with a capacity of 971, according to the department's website.