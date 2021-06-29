Old Dickson Theater building to host pickup basketball in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Add pickup basketball to the list of amenities coming to Dickson Street.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission on Monday accepted a $236,566 Tyson Family Foundation grant to operate the old Dickson Theater building as an art-themed basketball court for three years.

The plan is to open the court this fall. Crews have been working on retrofitting the building and designs are in the works, said Jordan Garner with the foundation.

The south, east and west walls of the building will remain, with the roof taken off. Garner described the setup as an open air courtyard with portions of the structure rebuilt and restored.

"This blighted property will hopefully be an asset to our community," she said. "Originally it was planned to be a community space, but after 2020 and everything that we've all experienced, it's only caused us to want to prioritize this project and partner with the city to attract people downtown even more so."

Experience Fayetteville, the city's tourism bureau, will receive the grant in three installments over the course of the next three years. The bureau won't be making any improvements to the building, said Molly Rawn, the bureau's chief executive officer. Rather, Experience Fayetteville will handle day-to-day operation and maintenance, such as opening and closing, trash pickup, cleaning and promoting the space on social media, she said.

"This is not a traditional basketball court in that it's not for regulation, competitive or formalized games," Rawn said. "This is a very art-infused space where it's organic and unexpected, where you might choose to walk in, bring your own ball and play a pickup game."

Art Court, LLC, owns the property, according to Washington County records online. The limited liability company is registered to T. Craig Jones, a Fayetteville attorney. The property was conveyed to Art Court, LLC, in late April for $10 from HMT of Fayetteville, LLC. Jones also is the registered agent of HMT of Fayetteville, LLC, according to Arkansas Secretary of State records online. Olivia Tyson signed the deed on behalf of HMT.

HMT bought the property for $950,000 in late October 2018. Before then, business partners Greg Billingsley, Ross Cully and Brian Hill had plans to turn the space into an independent movie theater. Cost estimates for the project kept rising, and the partners put the property on the market. They bought the property for $630,000 in 2014.

The building, originally a body shop, served as home to several bars and nightclubs in the 1970s, according to local history book Once Upon Dickson by Tony Wappel and Ethel Simpson. The city closed the building in 1982 after two people were stabbed outside the club, known then as the Landing Strip.

Downtown Outdoor Outfitters was there until 2000, and it became Dickson Theater a year later.

Partners on the new project, preliminarily referred to as an art court, include CDI Contractors, BLKBOX, Myers Engineering and Environmental Design Group, along with the Tyson Family Foundation and Experience Fayetteville.

Rawn described the project as an ideal public-private partnership in the wake of covid-19. The bureau's programming and marketing over the past year focused on outdoor experiences, which the project will be able to provide in a downtown space, she said.

"I don't think that's something that goes away, even as we come out of covid," Rawn said.

The commission will consider a three-year lease agreement with the property owner at a future meeting.

Demolition work continues Monday June 28, 2021, at the former Dickson Theater building on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Tyson Family Foundation and Experience Fayetteville are teaming up to help turn the former venue into an art court incorporating elements of basketball and art for public use. Visit nwaonline.com/2100629Daily/ and nwadg.com/photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)