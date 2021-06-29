100 years ago

June 29, 1921

• Unusually large numbers of boll weevil appearing early this season has aroused unusual interest in the method of poisoning the weevil with calcium arsenate. H.M. Cottrell, agriculturist of the Arkansas Profitable Farming Bureau of the Little Rock Board of Commerce has received many inquiries from planters who want to know if it will pay them to use the calcium arsenate poison.

50 years ago

June 29, 1971

• The Hoffman Hotel at 115 North Victory Street, which once was filled regularly with railroad men away from home but which in recent years has fallen on hard times, was condemned by the city Monday as "unfit for human habitation." The old hotel has 58 rooms, but now rarely rents more than 10 a day at $2.60 each, and 11 apartments, only one of which is rented. The Hoffman was once part of the railroad complex that thrived around the Missouri Pacific Station a few decades ago. "The trains used to bring customers to the hotel," one observer recalled. "But not many trains run any more."

25 years ago

June 29, 1996

• Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee anticipates accepting the reins of government from Gov. Jim Guy Tucker around noon July 15, but he said Friday he won't make the occasion a "gala event." In his weekly media briefing on the gubernatorial transition, Huckabee said he and Tucker had an informal conversation about the transfer of power. Tucker said May 28 he would resign on or before July 15 to concentrate on appealing two felony convictions handed down by a federal jury in the Whitewater investigation. Huckabee, the only Republican constitutional officer, said while he wants supporters to witness his swearing in, "We do not anticipate any kind of gala event because we don't think that the circumstances warrant it."

10 years ago

June 29, 2011

• Addressing about 150 people at the Stonewall Democratic Caucus of Arkansas, Gov. Mike Beebe said Tuesday that attitudes in Arkansas toward same-sex marriage aren't likely to change "in the foreseeable future." Beebe said he was speaking to the homosexual-rights group because he was asked to. "I'm not afraid to come tell them what I think, good and bad," Beebe said. The group met at First Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. The organization promotes homosexual advocacy and is not an affiliate of the Democratic Party of Arkansas.