OTHERS SAY: Play (clean) ball

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The U.S. doesn't have an official national sport, but it does have a national pastime. Baseball may not draw the raw numbers that football does anymore, but its historical significance and cultural value still give it a hallowed place among this country's recreational offerings.

It's a more relaxed sport than the crushing tackles of football or the fistfighting of hockey, both more primal, physical affairs. The rules of Major League Baseball evolve at a similarly leisurely pace and, on June 21, MLB began cracking down hard on a traditionally ignored form of cheating: grip enhancers by pitchers.

Pitchers have for decades used various foreign substances to give them a firmer grasp on the ball, ranging from sunscreen and Spider Tack, commonly used by powerlifters, to pine tar or even homemade concoctions. The substances can allow pitchers to alter the spin rate of the ball to make it harder to hit.

The league had long turned a blind eye to such cheating--and yes, even though it's somewhat traditional, it's against the rules of Major League Baseball to apply foreign substances to the ball.

Now, pitchers found in violation of the rules will face immediate ejections and 10-game suspensions with pay. And for repeat infractions, penalties will escalate.

For better or for worse, society, including children, look up to and idolize athletic stars. While football and hockey can be violent and rowdy, baseball has been a family-friendly sport that multiple generations can sit and watch in a stadium.

Integrity and fairness are key family values in America, and it's good that one of this country's favorite pastimes is working to get a grip on those values.