Paint-and-sip studio soon to open

Paint a little.

Sip a little.

Father-daughter duo, Anthony Rodgers and Tayia Stigger, are bringing the paint-and-sip experience to Pine Bluff with the grand opening of their business, The Canvas: Come In Let's Paint Studio.

Rodgers, a disc jockey, and Stigger, a party planner, wanted to bring some fun and relaxation to the community after a hard year of pandemic directives and guidelines isolating people and preventing gatherings.

After DJing a paint-and-sip party earlier in the year, Rodgers decided he wanted to throw his own paint-and-sip experience in Pine Bluff to see what the response would be so he collaborated with his daughter and made it happen.

"It was a great turnout," Stigger said, adding they sold out the event space. "We decided to look into the business. We needed something like this around Pine Bluff."

Rodgers said he acted quickly to find a space and invested in an empty building at 1620 Brentwood Drive, transforming it into an art space.

"The demand for me to do another one was growing," Rodgers said. He added his Facebook was overflowing with message inquiries about a paint-and-sip studio.

"I originally wanted the location to be in downtown Pine Bluff, but the developers never got back in touch with me, and I didn't want to give up on what I was trying to do. So, me and my daughter found this space and opened it up here."

Rodgers said this won't be your average paint-and-sip as he plans to spin tunes on the turntables to get more than your paintbrushes moving.

"Customers can enjoy a drink of their choice, paint, listen to music and just have fun," Rodgers said. "People don't realize how therapeutic this experience can be."

Rodgers said it is good for team building and has already had several groups call ready to book a private party, saving them a commute to Little Rock.

"It's good for ladies' night out, birthday parties, bridal showers, family reunions and couple's night," Stigger said. "The building can also be used as an event space."

The business duo also plans to host a kid's superhero day, where children can come and paint their favorite superhero.

"We have a bunch of plans, and so far, we have received a great response," he said. "A lot of people are waiting for us to get this open. They are ready to get in here."

The grand opening is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. July 24, with a soft opening before that date by invite only.

"We are going to invite those who came out and supported my first sip-and-paint party," he said.

Prices will start at $35 and private parties must have a minimum of six painters who don't have to be an artist like Leonardo da Vinci to join in on the fun.

Rodgers said step-by-step instructions will be given on how to paint. Paint, supplies and the canvas will all be provided.

"The canvas will be numbered and they can select which one they would like to paint," he said. "A VIP wall will be designated for the best painter. We'll also be giving away a prize for the best painter."

As sip-and-paint studios become more popular whether on a national chain level or sole proprietorship, Rodgers hopes people will come out for a creative experience with a great twist -- a live DJ.

For more information or to book your own private party, call (501) 404-5713.