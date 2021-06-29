Police ID man, 18, shot dead in NLR

North Little Rock police identified the man who died in a shooting near 16th and Chandler streets early Monday.

Albert Reddick, 18, of Benton was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a shooting call just before 1:30 a.m., according to a police news release.

Reddick's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Detectives are still investigating the crime. Anyone with with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155 or the police tip line at (501) 680-8439. Callers can remain anonymous.