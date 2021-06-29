Saline County trooper earns top state police award

Cpl. Chet White, 44, of Saline County was named Arkansas State Trooper of the Year Award for 2020 during the annual state police awards ceremony Tuesday, according to an agency press release.

White is a 22-year veteran of the state police assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A and qualified to be considered for the top award based on also receiving a department lifesaving award.

A July 18, 2020, White was off duty when he responded to a call about a utility vehicle crash in Saline County, according to the release. At the scene of the accident he found an unconscious 12-year girl pinned beneath the vehicle. Finding that the victim was not breathing, White lifted the 1,800-pound vehicle enough that two children who had been with the victim were able to pull her from underneath the UTV.

White began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the child and called for a medical helicopter to respond, the release said. The CPR assistance revived the victim, but twice, she stopped breathing while awaiting the helicopter as White continued the resuscitations.

The victim survived her injuries following 10 days of hospital treatment and care, the press release said.