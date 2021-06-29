Spending plan under sales-tax proposal on LR board agenda

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors will get another opportunity this afternoon to adopt a measure intended to give the contours of the planned spending under the "Rebuild the Rock" sales-tax proposal.

The 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase sponsored by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will go before voters for approval in a Sept. 14 special election.

A special called meeting to discuss the spending resolution will take place immediately before the board's scheduled meeting today to review the agenda for the July 6 formal meeting.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. in an auditorium on the campus of Philander Smith College.

City directors approved an ordinance to call the citywide referendum on the sales-tax increase with a 6-3-1 vote June 15.

However, at the same meeting, the spending resolution was narrowly voted down when City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 voted "present" in a 5-4-1 decision.

Because the board was not evenly split 5-5, Scott could not exercise his power to break the tie, City Attorney Tom Carpenter said at the time.

Though the resolution up for discussion at the meeting today is nonbinding, an introductory section says it "is intended as [a] statement of intent" by the board for how the estimated $530 million in new revenue will be spent over the tax's 10-year lifespan.

Scott had initially asked city directors to approve an election on a permanent tax increase, but his proposal was revised to reflect a December 2031 sunset date shortly before the board called the special election.

If approved in September, the tax increase would take effect in 2022 and result in a net increase of five-eighths percent (0.625%) for a local sales-tax rate of 9.625% when state and county taxes are included. A separate city sales tax of three-eighths percent (0.375%) will expire at the end of this year.

New revenue under the plan would pay for improvements to the city's parks and recreation offerings; public safety initiatives and equipment; street resurfacing and maintenance; an early-childhood education framework; and other projects.

According to the resolution, $30 million over the next 10 years would go toward new exhibits at the Little Rock Zoo. The zoo also would receive $10 million to support its operational expenses.

Planned spending related to public safety over the next decade includes vehicle replacement estimated at $37.25 million and construction of a new west Little Rock fire station estimated to cost $8.5 million, the resolution states.

Strategic infrastructure improvements for $30 million and $5 million earmarked for targeted community development are included under the category of capital improvements related to infrastructure.

The resolution notes that any surplus funds beyond the $53 million in new annual revenue the tax increase is expected to generate may be used for any lawful city purpose approved by the mayor and board.