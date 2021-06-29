Agency recommends restrictions lift on Little Rock School Board

The limitations or “guardrails” placed on the authority of the Little Rock School Board should be lifted, state education leaders have now recommended to the Arkansas Board of Education.

Additionally, the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education is calling for the Education Board to find that the Little Rock system — the state’s second largest — has met the criteria to exit the most severe, level-5/intensive support category of the state accountability system.

The agency is proposing that the district be placed for one year in the accountability system’s level 4/directed support category, which requires periodic state monitoring of the district as well as quarterly reporting from the district to the Education Board.

The agency recommendations on the capital city district and its school board are on the newly released agenda for action by the state Board of Education at the board’s July 8 regular monthly business meeting.

The recommendations and potential for board approval are the latest developments in a years’ long saga that began with the state takeover of the district and removal of the elected school board in January 2015 because six of then 48 schools were labeled by the state as being in academic distress.

Faced in December 2019 with a deadline to either return the district to full local control, reconstitute the district or disband it, the Education Board voted to return the district to the management of a locally elected school board but with restrictions on the school board’s authority until the district exited the level 5 category of the accountability system.

The state imposed restrictions on the new nine-member School Board — elected in November and December 2020 — barred the School Board from:

• Making any change to the superintendent without the approval of the state Education Board;

• Changing the selection process for the district’s Personnel Policy Committee or recognizing any employee bargaining agent without the approval of the State Board; and

• Instituting any court cases other than routine contract litigation against vendors or contractors without approval of the Education Board.

“The Little Rock School District has made satisfactory progress during the ‘20-‘21 school year to meet exit criteria that was established following reconstitution,” Stacy Smith, a deputy commissioner in the Arkansas Elementary and Secondary Education Division, said in a memorandum this week to the Education Board.

The five point exit plan was established in mid 2020 and state officials used it to evaluate district progress at the start of the 2020-21 school year, in mid-year and this spring.

“Each month, the LRSD school board and Superintendent Mike Poore have dedicated time to the components surrounding the exit criteria,” Smith wrote.” While the local board may have been in disagreement regarding Level 5 authority of the state, they did, as a board, acknowledge the work the district was doing to be the right work. LRSD board members continue to ask questions and learn about the critical work in these identified areas.”

Smith also observed that the state’s intervention in district operations has lessened: “The amount and intensity of support from Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has consistently decreased over the past year due to LRSD satisfactorily making progress in identified areas,” she said.

She also noted that state agency staff interviewed 242 educators and 16 principals as part of the process of evaluating the district compliance with the exit plan.

“These interviews further supported the documentation of work that had been provided throughout the year,” Smith said.