State's cases climb by 966 in three days

Data released Monday indicated an accelerating spread of the coronavirus in Arkansas, with the state's count of cases rising by 966 over a three-day span and the number of people hospitalized in the state surpassing 300 for the first time since March.

The cases added to the state's tally included 392 on Saturday, 298 on Sunday and 276 on Monday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Each increase was significantly larger than the one a week earlier, with Monday's coming in at three times the size of the increase a week ago.

Altogether, the increase over three days was larger by almost 500 than the one over the same days a week earlier.

After rising by 21, to 312, as of Saturday, then to 325 as of Sunday, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell to 314 as of Monday, according to the Department of Health.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the department, rose by four, to 5,897, over the three days.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson pointed to a more encouraging indicator.

"While we saw rising hospitalizations and active cases over the weekend, we also saw one of the better weekends for vaccinations in a number of weeks," Hutchinson said.

"The increasing case numbers and hospitalizations can decline but only by more Arkansans getting the COVID vaccine."

Monday was the first time the Health Department released coronavirus data since Friday.

Including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the number of doses that providers reported administering since then rose by 13,826.

That was larger by more than 2,400 than the total over the same three days a week earlier.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators fell from 67 as of Friday to 66 on Saturday, 65 on Sunday and 63 on Monday.

The number who were in intensive care rose by four, to 129, from Friday to Monday.

After reaching a three-month high of 3,199 as of Sunday, the number of cases that were considered active fell Monday by 30 as recoveries outpaced new cases.

The increase in total cases continued a recent upward trend that included a spike of 485 cases Tuesday, which was the largest single-day increase in more than three months.

The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period rose as of Monday to 361, the highest level since the week ending March 6.

Despite the uptick, state officials announced Friday that the state would stop releasing updates on cases, deaths, hospitalizations and other indicators on Saturdays and Sundays for the first time since the state's first case was diagnosed in March 2020.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said Friday the reason for the change was that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was no longer requiring the state to submit data to it over the weekend, and the department wanted to "give the epidemiologists a break."

Dillaha has attributed the escalation in the virus's spread to more-transmissible variants that have been identified in the state.

According to a Health Department report released Monday, the number of cases identified as having been caused by the alpha variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom, rose last week by 72, to 359.

The number found to have been caused by the delta variant, from India, rose by 28, to 60.

The total number of cases caused by such variants is unknown, however, because only a small percentage of specimens are submitted for the type of testing needed to determine that.

"I think we're seeing more spread of the alpha and the delta variants, and we're seeing it in locations that didn't have a high number of cases previously, and they have low vaccination rates, so there's lots of vulnerable people out there," Dillaha said Monday.

For instance, she said the virus is spreading in rural areas. Baxter, Stone and Searcy counties in northern Arkansas recently have had some of the state's highest growth rates, she said.

The increase in cases in those counties, she said, is probably linked to the surge in cases in southwestern Missouri that has been blamed on low vaccination rates and the delta variant.

The uptick in Arkansas comes just ahead of Fourth of July gatherings that are expected to lead to more infections.

"I anticipate that many people will be celebrating the Fourth of July who are unvaccinated, and they'll be celebrating without masks or social distancing, so I would expect an increase in the cases the next week or two after the Fourth of July," Dillaha said.

That will likely mean more hospitalizations as well, she said, with data from the United Kingdom, where the delta variant is now the most common strain, indicating that cases caused by the variant are more likely than the original strain to cause illness serious enough to require hospital care.

Adding to evidence of accelerating transmission, Dillaha said 9.7% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during a seven-day span ending Sunday.

That was up from 8.5% in the week ending Thursday and the highest percentage in a seven-day span since early February.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

Like the governor, however, Dillaha said she was encouraged by the number of vaccine doses providers reported administering Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

After hitting a low of fewer than 4,400 during the week ending Friday, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period had risen as of Monday to 4,700.

That was still down from a peak of more than 23,000 a day in early April, however.

"I hope that people will take the seriousness and the urgency of this situation to heart," Dillaha said.

"The delta variant is likely to spread very quickly. People who are not fully immunized need to take steps to get fully immunized as soon as possible."

VARIANTS TRACKED

In addition to the increase in cases found to have been caused by the delta and alpha variants, the Health Department's weekly report on variants indicated the number of cases in Arkansas identified as having been caused by the gamma variant from Brazil increased last week by eight, to 30.

Five more cases were found to have been caused by variants from California, bringing the total for those strains to 42.

The number of hospitalizations known to have been caused by the delta variant rose by two, to six.

The number known to have been caused by the alpha variant rose by one, to 18.

The number of deaths remained at four for the alpha variant and one for the delta variant.

The number of known "breakthrough" cases of fully vaccinated people caused by the delta variant rose by five, to 10.

The number of such cases listed as being caused by the alpha variant fell from 26 to 24. Information on the reason for the decrease wasn't available Monday.

VACCINE INCENTIVES

Meanwhile, Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said the number of people who have cashed in winning scratch-off lottery tickets handed out as rewards for getting a shot increased over the past week by 171, to 616.

The largest amount someone has won from one of the tickets so far is $500. Nine people had won that amount as of Monday, up from five a week earlier.

The other amounts won range from $20 to $100, with the total winnings increasing over the past week by $8,180 to $28,490.

Two tickets each worth $1 million remained in circulation in the game, known as the $1 Million Spectacular, Hardin said.

Hutchinson announced late last month that Arkansans who receive a vaccine dose May 26 or after would be eligible for one of the tickets or a pair of gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses worth a total of $21.

He said the state was buying 50,000 lottery tickets and 50,000 pairs of gift certificates and could buy more if the incentives proved effective.

People can claim the rewards at vaccination clinics organized by the Health Department or the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care or by bringing their vaccination card to one of the department's local health units.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said 2,213 lottery tickets and 792 pairs of gift certificates had been given out as of Friday.

According to the CDC, 41.7% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, and 34% were fully vaccinated.

Among the states and Washington, D.C., Arkansas ranked 45th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 49th, ahead of only Alabama and Mississippi, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 54.1% of people had received at least one dose, and 46.3% were fully vaccinated.

CASES BY COUNTY

The cases that were added to Arkansas' tallies since Friday included 638 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 328 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 348,220.

That comprised 271,068 confirmed cases and 77,152 probable ones.

According to the Health Department's online dashboard of coronavirus information, Pulaski County had the largest increase in cases over the three days, with the number in the county rising by 194.

Saline County had the next largest increase, 59, followed by a rise of 54 cases in Washington County.

The state's death toll rose by three, to 4,683, among confirmed cases and by one, to 1,214, among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted-living facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths remained at 2,092.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with confirmed infections in the state grew by 34, to 16,854.

The number who have ever been on a ventilator rose by two, to 1,720.