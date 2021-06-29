Sections
Super Quiz: Gone In 2020

Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. Scottish actor who brought James Bond to life on screen.

  2. Film star of "Spartacus" and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."

  3. NBA All Star who died in a helicopter crash.

  4. She portrayed Melanie in "Gone With the Wind."

  5. He was best known for his blockbuster role as Black Panther.

  6. Yankees starter who won the Cy Young Award and was World Series MVP in 1961.

  7. She portrayed James Bond adversary Pussy Galore in "Goldfinger."

  8. Supreme Court justice from 1993 to 2020.

  9. This actor's films include "First Blood," "Cocoon" and "Tommy Boy."

ANSWERS:

  1. Sean Connery

  2. Kirk Douglas

  3. Kobe Bryant

  4. Olivia de Havilland

  5. Chadwick Boseman

  6. Whitey Ford

  7. Honor Blackman

  8. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

  9. Brian Dennehy

