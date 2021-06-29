U.K. confident about July reopening despite surge

LONDON -- Britain's new health secretary said Monday he is confident that the country is on track to remove its remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19, stressing that the rapid vaccination rollout is "breaking the link" between soaring infection numbers and serious illnesses and deaths.

Sajid Javid told Parliament that all the figures he's seen suggested that the country is "heading in the right direction" and said that "the restrictions on our freedoms must come to an end."

His confident remarks came despite widespread concerns about a third surge in infections in the U.K. driven by the spread of the more contagious delta variant. Government figures on Monday showed another big spike in infections, with 22,868 confirmed cases.

That's the highest daily figure since late January, though the number was likely inflated by the fact that the previous day's figure of 14,876 was artificially low because of incomplete data for England.

"No date we choose comes with zero risk for covid-- we know we cannot simply eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it," Javid said. "People and businesses need certainty, so we want every step to be irreversible."

Javid was named health secretary Saturday after his predecessor, Matt Hancock, stepped down following revelations that he was having an affair with an old friend he had hired as an adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care. Hancock was forced to resign amid anger that he had broken social distancing rules by kissing his adviser in his office.

Critics saw Hancock's exit as the latest example of cronyism and hypocrisy at the heart of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government, which has been accused multiple times of not practicing what it preaches throughout the pandemic.

Though the number of people in hospitals and dying have been edging up over the past couple of weeks, they haven't risen at the same rate as infections. A large proportion of infections were reported among younger people.

On Monday, another three virus-related deaths were reported, taking the U.K.'s total to 128,367. Throughout the pandemic, death figures on Monday have traditionally been lower because of weekend reporting lags.

Still, many virus experts and National Health Service officials urged the government not to speed up the timetable, saying they need time to vaccinate as many people as possible amid the rapid spread of the highly infectious delta variant, first discovered in India.

"It's so important that we get the vaccination rates as high as we can before there's any consideration of easing the current restrictions, which are not really holding the outbreak," Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, told Sky News.

The speed of the U.K.'s vaccination rollout has been widely praised. As of Monday, around two-thirds of the British population had received one dose of vaccine, while nearly 50% has had two.

Johnson disappointed some members of his Conservative Party earlier this month when he extended the covid-19 restrictions until July 19, saying it was "sensible" to provide more time for people to be vaccinated.

BRITS BANNED

Hong Kong announced it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

A government statement read Monday that the U.K. has been classified as "extremely high risk" because of the "recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the U.K. and the widespread delta variant virus strain there."

More than 95% of covid-19 cases in the U.K. are of the delta variant, which was first identified in India. Cases have spiked in recent weeks as British authorities have relaxed coronavirus restrictions, allowing indoor gatherings and businesses including restaurants, cinemas and gyms to reopen.

Scientists say the delta variant is much more transmissible than previous versions of the coronavirus, although it is uncertain if it is more deadly. Under the classification, people who have stayed in the U.K. for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong.

It is the second time that the Hong Kong government has banned flights from the U.K., following a restriction imposed last December.

Although flights from the U.K. are banned from July 1, passengers can still book one-way flights from Hong Kong to London on airlines such as Cathay Pacific and British Airways.

LOCKDOWN LOOMS

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will return to national lockdown by the end of the week, responding to a wave of infections that Monday brought its highest single-day death toll of the pandemic so far.

The looming restrictions, imposed in a series of steps, have sent tens of thousands of migrant laborers in Dhaka, the capital and largest city, scrambling to get to their villages in scenes reminiscent of neighboring India's migrant exodus last year.

Residents of Dhaka expect to be largely confined to their homes after Thursday, the first day of what the government has called a "hard lockdown," although how strictly the measures will be implemented remains to be seen. The government announced the army, police and border guard will be deployed for strict enforcement.

Bangladesh had slowed the spread of the virus with sporadic restrictions and reduced movement while trying to keep much of the economy open. But a fast-spreading wave now, with barely 3% of the population vaccinated, has forced officials to take more drastic measures.

The country reported 119 deaths Monday, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began, while the test positivity rate was over 20%. Bangladesh has officially reported a total of nearly 900,000 infections and 14,276 deaths from the virus, although experts believe the true numbers are much higher.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Sylvia Hui and Zen Soo of The Associated Press; and by Saif Hasnat of The New York Times.

People walk along Regent Street in central London during a #FreedomToDance march organised by Save Our Scene, calling for easing of restrictions for music events, in London, Sunday June 27, 2021. Large crowds gathered in central London to protest over what they called the government's perceived disregard for the live music industry throughout the coronavirus pandemic. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Lawmaker Sajid Javid, leaves his home in London, Monday June 28, 2021, after being appointed as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, following the resignation of Matt Hancock over the weekend. Javid is expected to make his first statement inside the government as health minister later Monday. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

People queue at a mass coronavirus vaccination centre held in Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, in north London, Friday June 25, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

