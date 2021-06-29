U.N. report presses for racial justice

GENEVA -- The U.N. human rights chief, in a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, is urging countries worldwide to do more to help end discrimination, violence and systemic racism against people of African descent and "make amends" to them -- including through reparations.

The report from Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, offers a sweeping look at the roots of centuries of mistreatment faced by Africans and people of African descent, notably from the transatlantic slave trade. It seeks a "transformative" approach to address its continued impact today.

A year in the making, it hopes to build on momentum around the recent, intensified scrutiny worldwide about the blight of racism and its impact on people of African descent as epitomized by the high-profile killings of unarmed Black people in the United States and elsewhere.

"There is today a momentous opportunity to achieve a turning point for racial equality and justice," the report said.

The report aims to speed up action to end racial injustice, end impunity for rights violations by police, ensure that people of African descent and those who speak out against racism are heard and face up to past wrongs through accountability and redress.

While broaching the issue of reparation, Bachelet suggested that monetary compensation alone is not enough and would be part of an array of measures to help rectify or make up for the injustices.

"Reparations should not only be equated with financial compensation," she wrote, adding that it should include restitution, rehabilitation, acknowledgement of injustices, apologies, memorialization, educational reforms and "guarantees" that such injustices won't happen again.

Bachelet, a former president of Chile, hailed the efforts of advocacy groups like the Black Lives Matter movement, saying they helped provide "grassroots leadership through listening to communities" and that they should receive "funding, public recognition and support."

The U.N.-backed Human Rights Council commissioned the report during a special session following the May 2020 murder of Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 22½ years in prison last week.

The report was based on discussions with over 340 people -- mostly of African descent -- and experts; more than 100 contributions in writing, including from governments; and review of public material, the rights office said.

It analyzed 190 deaths, mostly in the U.S., to show how law enforcement officers are rarely held accountable for rights violations and crimes against people of African descent, and it noted similar patterns of mistreatment by police across many countries.

The report also laid out cases, concerns and the situation in roughly 60 countries including Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia and France, among others.

"We could not find a single example of a state that has fully reckoned with the past or comprehensively accounted for the impacts of the lives of people of African descent today," Mona Rishmawi, who heads a unit on non-discrimination in Bachelet's office. "Our message, therefore, is that this situation is untenable."

Compensation should be considered at the "collective and the individual level," Rishmawi said, while adding that any such process "starts with acknowledgment" of past wrongs and "it's not one-size-fits-all." She said countries must look at their own pasts and practices to assess how to proceed.

Rishmawi said Bachelet's team found "a main part of the problem is that many people believe the misconceptions that the abolition of slavery, the end of the transatlantic trade and colonialism have removed the racially discriminatory structures built by those practices."

"We found that this is not true," said Rishmawi, also denouncing an idea among some "associating blackness with criminality ... there is a need to address this."

The report decried the "dehumanization of people of African descent" that was "rooted in false social constructions of race" in the past to justify enslavement, racial stereotypes and harmful practices as well as tolerance for racial discrimination, inequality and violence.