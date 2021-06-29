U.S. troops attacked in Syria after strikes hit militias

WASHINGTON -- U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes in Iraq.

Iraq condemned the U.S. airstrikes on its soil Monday, describing the overnight attack as a "blatant" violation of national sovereignty that breached international conventions.

A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria, Army Col. Wayne Marotto, said multiple rockets had targeted a facility housing U.S. troops near al-Omar oil field in northeast Syria. No casualties were reported. Marotto said U.S. forces responded in self-defense with artillery fire targeting positions where the rockets were launched.

No one claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, but video of the assault was shared on Telegram social media channels used by the militias.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq. It was the second time the administration has taken military action in the region during President Joe Biden's administration.

In a statement Monday, the Iraqi military rejected the idea that Iraq should be an "arena for settling scores," describing the attack as a "blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty, as well as a breach of international conventions.

"We call for calm and avoiding escalation in all its forms," the statement said.

In Iran, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh accused the U.S. of creating instability in the region. "Definitely, what the U.S. is doing is disrupting the security of the region," he said Monday.

The latest violence comes amid rising U.S. concern over the use of small, explosive-laden drones by Iran-backed groups targeting American and Iraqi personnel in Iraq. U.S. officials describe the emerging drone threat as one of the chief concerns for the small U.S. military mission remaining in the country.

Kirby said the U.S. military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities -- two in Syria and one in Iraq. In its release of videos of the strikes by Air Force F-15 and F-16 aircraft, the Pentagon described one target as a coordination center for the shipment and transfer of advanced conventional weapons.

"The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation -- but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message," Kirby said.

The Pentagon said the facilities were used by Iran-backed militia factions, including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

A Pentagon spokeswoman, Navy Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, said Monday that each strike hit its intended target and that the military was still assessing the results of the operation.

"The targets selected were facilities utilized by the network of Iran-backed militia groups responsible for the series of recent attacks against facilities housing U.S. personnel in Iraq," McNulty said. She said those groups have conducted at least five such "one-way" drone attacks since April.

Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada said four of its militiamen were killed. Photographs suggested that the youngest was in his early 20s.

A U.S. official with knowledge of the strikes said the deaths appeared to have happened in Syria and that the strike in Iraq had targeted a storage facility with nobody on-site.

Separately, Syrian state media said, without providing evidence, that U.S. strikes hit residential buildings near the border around 1 a.m. local time, killing a child and wounding three other residents.

The militia groups that were targeted said they would seek revenge. "We will not remain silent about the continued presence of the American occupation forces," groups calling themselves the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission said in a statement. "We will make the enemy taste the bitterness of revenge."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to reporters in Rome on Monday, said Biden has been clear that the U.S. will act to protect American personnel.

"This action in self-defense to do what's necessary to do to prevent further attacks, I think, sends a very important and strong message. And I hope very much that it is received," he said. "I think we've demonstrated with the actions taken last night and actions taken previously, that the president is fully prepared to act and act appropriately and deliberately to protect us."

"President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," Kirby said. "Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks."

U.S. military officials have grown increasingly alarmed over drone strikes targeting U.S. military bases in Iraq, which became more common since a U.S.-directed drone killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport last year. Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack. The strike drew the ire of mostly Shiite Iraqi lawmakers and prompted parliament to pass a nonbinding resolution to pressure the Iraqi government to oust foreign troops from the country.

Increasingly, militiamen are turning to small, fixed-wing drones that fly too low to be picked up by defensive systems, military officials and diplomats have said. In April, one such drone hit a CIA hangar in Irbil province, concerning U.S. officials so much that retaliatory military action was briefly considered. A U.S.-led coalition official said the drone had been tracked to within 10 miles of its target before it strayed into a civilian flight path, making interception too risky.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is under pressure from Washington to rein in attacks on U.S.-linked targets. But in practice, Iraq's network of militia groups, some of them backed by Iran, often hold more power than the prime minister does, experts say, heightening the stakes for any confrontation with them.

As if to underscore the point, thousands of Iraqi paramilitary fighters marched Saturday in the eastern province of Diyala as part of an annual parade, attended this year by Kadhimi, that showcased the range of tanks and rocket launchers in their arsenal.

Iraqi officials have lobbied their U.S. counterparts to avoid retaliatory strikes on Iraqi soil, arguing that they would complicate the already delicate politics surrounding the remaining U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq.

Fears have been mounting that continuing militia attacks could trigger an escalation in violence between U.S. forces and Iranian-backed groups that operate in the region.

