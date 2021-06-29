Washington County committee approves 'pro-life' resolution

FAYETTEVILLE -- A county government meeting that began with threats to expel "unruly" members of the public ended with the last member of the public to speak giving justices of the peace a one-fingered salute as she walked from the room.

A room filled to overflowing watched as a panel of justices of the peace on Monday endorsed a resolution declaring Washington County a "pro-life" county. Critics said it is not pro-life, but instead is pro-birth.

People standing outside the building and waving signs opposing the resolution reported they were pelted with eggs while the meeting was in progress.

More than 60 people packed the Quorum Court meeting room, with still more standing in the lobby of the County Courthouse.

The Quorum Court's County Services Committee approved the resolution 4-1. Justices of the peace Robert Dennis, Butch Pond, Sean Simons and Jim Wilson voted in favor of the resolution. Evelyn Rios Stafford voted against it. Committee chairman Sam Duncan didn't need to vote on the measure.

The resolution will be considered by the full Quorum Court when it meets July 15.

The resolution quoted excerpts from the Declaration of Independence and from the Bible, along with Amendment 68 of the Arkansas Constitution before declaring "it is the duty of governments, such as ours, to protect this unalienable right to life of every person within our jurisdiction" and "Washington County, Arkansas, declares itself to be a Pro Life County, committed to the protection of all lives, including the lives of the unborn."

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 in northeast Washington County, sponsored the resolution. Under Arkansas law, a resolution adopted by the Quorum Court isn't a law, only a statement of policy, and doesn't have any effect under the law.

Deakins said his intention isn't to take the decision of having or not having an abortion away from women but to offer support for families. While Deakins was offering his reasons for introducing the ordinance, Duncan had Sheriff's Office deputies remove two members of the audience who were interjecting comments while Deakins was speaking.

The question of who could speak and when took up a considerable portion of the discussion of the resolution. Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9 in Fayetteville, isn't a committee member but said county ordinance provides non-member justices of the peace are allowed to speak. The microphone Madison was using was cut off while she was arguing her point.

"You're tyrants," Madison said after Duncan and Brian Lester, county attorney, who ruled a vote had been called for and debate on the resolution was ended, asked for a roll call of the committee members. "You have silenced an elected official. I hope you're proud of yourself."

After the resolution was approved, public comments were divided by Duncan who said he would take turns hearing from one person in favor of the resolution and then one person opposed to the resolution. Public comment was limited to 12 minutes, despite a motion by Stafford to extend the time, which died for lack of a second, and a long line of people were left standing waiting to speak. Those spoke offered a range of personal stories and opinions on both sides, often interrupted by shouts from supporters or opponents. Several speakers and members of the audience noted the resolution was approved by the votes of four men.

In the final public comment section at the end of the meeting, Lowell Grisham, an Episcopal pastor from Fayetteville, offered the justices of the peace some words of caution. Grisham suggested if the Quorum Court is determined to establish an official religion for Washington County, the Episcopal Church is the most likely candidate.

"We have experience in this," Grisham said, pointing to the church's history as the state church in England.

"If people don't like that idea, I suggest you move back from the establishment of religion," he said.

Grisham said the issue of abortion is one of the most intimate, personal issues a woman can deal with.

"It's not an issue for the Quorum Court," he said.