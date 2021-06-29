Wimbledon's back with sights, sounds

WIMBLEDON, England -- Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, two years minus two weeks from the last time a meaningful match was played at Wimbledon, a voice blared over the loudspeakers: "Good afternoon and welcome to Centre Court."

Then came an announcement welcoming "special guests in the Royal Box," including a woman who developed one of the covid-19 vaccines, prompting the first of the day's several standing ovations from spectators. And, eventually, came the words, "We've waited awhile for this," before the introduction of Novak Djokovic and the opponent he would go on to beat 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 with the help of 25 aces, Jack Draper, a 19-year-old wild-card entry from England ranked 253rd.

It was, in some respects, as if Wimbledon had never left, as if the All England Club hadn't decided to cancel the oldest Grand Slam tournament for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was raucous cheering from the stands -- even before two-time champion Andy Murray played, and won, his first singles match at the place in four years. There was rain -- so much rain that play on courts without a roof was delayed more than 41/2 hours, 11 matches were suspended in progress because of darkness and more than 20 others were postponed until today.

And there was tennis -- and reminders of how sports are unpredictable and can bring such joy and disappointment. A pair of Americans picked up the most newsworthy victories: Frances Tiafoe eliminated French Open runner-up and No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, while 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens beat two-time Wimbledon winner and No. 10 seed Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4.

Tiafoe had been 0-11 against opponents ranked in the Top 5.

"That guy is special. He's going to do a lot of great things, win a ton of Grand Slams," Tiafoe said about Tsitsipas, then broke into a wide smile and added: "But not today."

Murray, whose title in 2013 made him the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years, has been working his way back after a pair of hip operations. He tested the locals' patience during a topsy-turvy 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over No. 24 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili at Centre Court.

"Amazing reception when I came out. Great atmosphere the whole match," Murray told the crowd after blowing a 5-0 lead and two match points in the third set. "So thanks for that."

Tiafoe and Stephens are among 34 Americans in the singles brackets (21 women, 13 men), the most at Wimbledon since there were 35 in 1998. Others who won on Day 1 included qualifier Denis Kudla, who knocked off No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3; 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin; 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys; Danielle Collins; and Lauren Davis.

"Not playing last year was very, very disappointing, and it feels a little bit weird that there was such a big gap in between grass seasons. But to have a crowd and the size of the crowd that we had today -- I, at one point, felt like it was back to normal," said No. 23 Keys, who beat British qualifier Katie Swan 6-3, 6-4 without facing a break point.

The coronavirus still looms over the event.

Fans must wear masks around the grounds (although not while watching a match) and show proof they either are fully vaccinated or had covid-19 in the past six months. All players and their entourages have to stay at one London hotel, where they take regular tests and are subject to contact tracing.

Britain's only seeded woman in singles, No. 27 Johanna Konta, was forced to withdraw Sunday night because she must self-isolate for 10 days after one of her team members tested positive for covid-19.

