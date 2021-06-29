Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police Beat

by Ashton Eley | Today at 2:00 a.m.

Woman is arrested

in vehicle break-in

Jacksonville police arrested a local woman early Monday in relation to a vehicle break-in caught on camera at Oyo Townhouse Inn on John Harden Drive, according to an arrest report.

Lavita Denise Newsome, 43, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. on charges of breaking or entering.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

After viewing security footage and speaking with a witness, an officer identified Newsome as the woman seen entering a vehicle and its trunk and removing items Sunday afternoon, according to the report.

An officer was dispatched Monday to a Shell gas station, where Newsome was found wearing one of the items stolen from the vehicle, according to the report. She was arrested and taken to the Jacksonville police station.

Print Headline: Woman is arrested in vehicle break-in

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT