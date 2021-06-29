Police Beat

Woman is arrested

in vehicle break-in

Jacksonville police arrested a local woman early Monday in relation to a vehicle break-in caught on camera at Oyo Townhouse Inn on John Harden Drive, according to an arrest report.

Lavita Denise Newsome, 43, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. on charges of breaking or entering.

After viewing security footage and speaking with a witness, an officer identified Newsome as the woman seen entering a vehicle and its trunk and removing items Sunday afternoon, according to the report.

An officer was dispatched Monday to a Shell gas station, where Newsome was found wearing one of the items stolen from the vehicle, according to the report. She was arrested and taken to the Jacksonville police station.