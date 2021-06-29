Youth runs wild on U.S. track team

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sprinter Allyson Felix earned her spot in a fifth consecutive Olympics. Long jumper Brittney Reese made her fourth games.

That sort of experience -- any sort of experience -- appears more of the exception than the rule on the track team the United States is sending to Tokyo next month.

The team is headlined by a 17-year-old sprinter who broke Usain Bolt's youth records (Erriyon Knighton) and a long/high jumper from LSU (JuVaughn Harrison) accomplishing things not seen since the days of Jim Thorpe.

There's a Harvard-educated sprinter who wants to be an epidemiologist one day (Gabby Thomas), and another speedster with orange hair (Sha'Carri Richardson).

Maybe the most confident voice among this youthful bunch belongs to 23-year-old Noah Lyles. He, too, is heading to his first Olympics after winning the final event of the 10-day trials -- the men's 200 meters. Lyles fully believes the team can top the 32 medals it won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

"Shoot, I want all the sprints. Plain and simple," Lyles said. "I don't think I'm crazy for saying I think we can do it. Why not sweep them all? Why not go top three in each one? I don't think it's crazy."

Far less crazy now that Bolt is retired and watching on TV.

"There's no Jamaican dominance. There's only U.S. dominance. We're going to start breaking records," Lyles said.

That, in fact, has already begun.

Shot putter Ryan Crouser, a 28-year-old who is also an assistant coach on the University of Arkansas track and field team, broke a 31-year-old world record on the first day of trials.

On the last day, in record-setting heat that led the trials to be moved to the night, Sydney McLaughlin provided a perfect bookend, finishing the 400 hurdles in 51.90 seconds. The 21-year-old edged Dalilah Muhammad, who held the record for 23 months.

"It was definitely just a matter of time. Definitely knew she was capable of it," Muhammad said. "I absolutely saw it coming."

Not even Bolt was this fast at 17 years old. Knighton, who's from Florida, broke an under-20 200 record that once belonged to the Jamaican sensation, finishing in 19.84 seconds. Bolt's overall world record stands at 19.19.

"It will probably sink in when I get home," Knighton said of his accomplishments. "It's a really big achievement."

Just as happy for him was Lyles, who finished a spot short at the 2016 trials when he was a teenager.

"To watch him PR in each round, I was just hoping, 'Don't gas out. Don't gas out,' " Lyles said. "When he went out and he (got a personal record), I was so happy for him. I was like, 'Bruh, you did it. You did what I couldn't do.' He did it. I'm just so happy for him."

Harrison went 2 for 2 on a steamy final day of trials, winning the long jump in the evening after taking the high jump in the heat. The LSU product became the first American to make it in both the high and long jumps at one Olympics since Thorpe in 1912, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon.

This is what fueled him: A McGriddles breakfast sandwich from McDonald's and later a sandwich from Firehouse Subs.

"I have a tradition for practice and tradition for competition," Harrison said. "For practice, I eat something hot and spicy. For competition, I usually eat a sandwich."

It's working.

"A great day," he said. "But I am exhausted."

Richardson and Thomas are expected to push Jamaican superstar Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in both the 100 and 200 sprints in Tokyo.

Richardson won the 100 in 10.86 seconds and Thomas, the Harvard graduate, won the 200 in 21.61. Thomas not only broke the meet record held by her idol, Felix, but it also made her the second-fastest woman ever in the event, trailing only the two times posted by the late Florence Griffith Joyner.

The 21-year-old Richardson picks a hair color so "I'm visible and able to be seen," she explained.

There may be a new color for Tokyo.

"I've got tricks up my sleeve," Richardson said. "Stay tuned."

JuVaughn Harrison celebrates during the finals of the men's high jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Allyson Felix finishes second during a semi-final in the women's 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Isaiah Jewett celebrates after winning the fourth heat of the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)