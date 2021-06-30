6-year-old found dead in lake

HOT SPRINGS -- The mother of a 6-year-old boy who reportedly wandered away from his home and was found dead Tuesday morning in Lake Catherine was later charged with child endangerment, according to the Garland County sheriff's office.

The Garland County Communication Center received a call at 10:54 a.m. about a 6-year-old boy who had walked away from his home at 361 Vanadium Circle, located off Akers Road, Deputy Courtney Kizer, the department's public information officer, said.

Deputies responded to the location along with Arkansas State Police, Morning Star Fire Department and Lake Hamilton Fire Department's Marine Division to begin searching for the boy.

They made contact with a nearby neighbor who had video footage of the child walking near their home toward the lake, Kizer said.

Lake Hamilton Fire Department's Marine Division began to patrol the waterline and located the young boy in the lake. The boy was immediately removed from the lake and CPR was initiated, she said.

The Garland County coroner arrived at the scene and soon after pronounced the child deceased. The boy's name was not released.

"It's still an ongoing investigation," Kizer said. "We have charges most likely pending."

At 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sarah Elizabeth Breshears, 25, of 361 Vanadium Circle, was booked into the Garland County jail on three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and was being held without bail.

Kizer confirmed that Breshears is the boy's mother. Further information on the charges was not available late Tuesday.