Accused of spitting, biting, woman in jail

Little Rock police arrested a woman after responding to a call concerning an overdose Sunday afternoon, according to a report.

Officers reported that they had to sedate Keyann Flowers, 18, of Little Rock as she began to struggle on the way to the hospital.

Flowers spit on and bit a fireman, spit on two officers and spit on a MEMS employee, according to the report.

She also pulled a handful of hair from her boyfriend's head during the struggle, the report said.

While under observation Monday at the hospital, Flowers spit on a nurse and a security guard before attempting to bite an officer, according to the report.

Flowers was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is held with bail set at $5,000 and is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic battery.