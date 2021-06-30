Bucks lose edge in series, Giannis

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team.

Now, it's the Milwaukee Bucks who may have to show they can get by without the Greek Freak.

With Trae Young sidelined by an injury, Lou Williams and a host of Hawks stepped up to fill the void, leading Atlanta to a 110-88 rout of the Bucks in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night.

"A total team effort," Hawks Coach Nate McMillan said.

In another twist, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow," Coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We'll take everything as it comes. We'll evaluate it. We've got a heck of a team, a heck of a roster."

The Bucks were classifying the injury as a hyperextended knee.

Williams started for Young and did a stellar job with 21 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 to break a series-long slump, and the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter to tie the series. Game 5 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

It's not known if Young or Antetokounmpo will be able to play.

Williams, long one of the NBA's best players off the bench, will be ready to start again for the Hawks, if needed.

"I knew about an hour before this game that I was going to start, when they said Trae was out, so I just had to refocus my energy, put on a different hat and get ready for the game," Williams said.

Young was declared out about 45 minutes before tipoff, having suffered a bone bruise when he twisted his right ankle stepping on an official's foot along the sideline in Game 3.

Turns out, he wasn't needed.

"Everybody played with confidence. Everybody played at a high level," Williams said "Going back to Milwaukee, we're going to have to bottle it up and take it with us."

Antetokounmpo endured a dismal first half, scoring just six points and chunking up a pair of airballs from the free-throw line. He bounced back with eight points in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, including a step-back jumper that sliced Atlanta's lead to 62-54.

The next time down the court, Williams worked a pick-and-roll with Clint Capela, who went up for a dunk that Antetokounmpo tried to contest. The Bucks star landed awkwardly and went down in a heap, grasping at his left knee while a hush fell over the arena.

The entire Milwaukee bench came out to check on Antetokounmpo, who had to be helped to the locker room with what was diagnosed as a hyperextended knee. He returned briefly to the bench, but never made it back to the court, heading to the locker room for good when the Hawks blew the game open.

"It's not good," Bucks forward P.J. Tucker said. "It's not good losing anybody on your team and losing your best player stinks."

Atlanta outscored the Bucks 25-8 the rest of the quarter to seize an 87-62 lead.

Budenholzer is confident his team will play much better the next time out -- with or without Antetokounmpo.

"We've got to be better on both ends," the coach said. "Our group will gather. The character will come through."

The Hawks led 51-38 at halftime, holding the Bucks' to their lowest-scoring half of the postseason.

Milwaukee made only 14 of 41 shots from the field -- including 5 of 23 beyond the arc -- to go along with 9 turnovers.

Two nights after tying his career playoff high with 38 points, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton was held to 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting. He missed all seven of his three-point attempts.

With Young out, the Hawks needed some little-used players to step up. No one was bigger than Cam Reddish.

In just his second appearance since February, Reddish scored 12 points, pulled down 5 rebounds and came up with 2 steals.

Reddish missed the final 42 games of the regular season with an Achilles injury and the first two rounds of the playoffs. His first appearance since Feb. 21 came during garbage time of Milwaukee's blowout win in Game 2.

Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 7 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 21 minutes for the Bucks.

Atlanta Hawks' Lou Williams (6) keeps the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, top, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fall to the court during the third quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Antetokounmpo left the game. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, center, high-fives teammates during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) and Pat Connaughton (24) react to the team's impending loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks to pass the ball as Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish (22) scores after stealing the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)