Clinton Center announces reopening

The Clinton Presidential Center has announced its hours of operations for when it reopens to the public Thursday.

The center will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Sundays, according to a news release issued Monday.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while inside the building, the news release said. Unvaccinated guests are requested to wear a mask, according to the reopening announcement.

The Clinton Presidential Center complex -- which is at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock and includes a museum, presidential documents, a graduate school, a restaurant, gift store and park -- suspended normal operations in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the pandemic, the museum held some outdoor exhibits and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service continued to hold classes, including some outdoors. People frequently held family picnics in the center's park on weekends. The indoor restaurant eventually reopened, initially offering curbside, take-out service.

On June 1, the center announced it planned to reopen to the public but did not specify days and hours at the time.

Besides the museum, officials said that the Clinton Museum Store will be open for in-person shopping Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Wednesdays through Sundays during the museum's regular operating hours.

The restaurant will continue lunch service Monday through Friday, brunch service Saturday and Sunday, and dinner service Thursday through Saturday.