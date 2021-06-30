Closures set for holiday weekend

Pine Bluff's City Hall will be closed Friday and Monday. The Jefferson County Courthouse will also be closed over the long holiday weekend, according to spokesmen.

Pine Bluff's July Fourth fireworks display will be held at 9 p.m. Sunday at the Regional Park softball complex. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles during the event, according to a news release.

Sign-ups urged in conservation effort

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is holding a targeted sign-up period to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in 10 states. The sign-up period in Arkansas opened Friday, with an application deadline of July 9.

Arkansas' sign-up period is for producers in Jefferson, Arkansas, Crittenden, Desha, Lee, Lincoln, Monroe, Phillips and St. Francis counties, according to a news release.

This assistance, available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, will help agricultural producers plan and implement voluntary conservation practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change on working lands, according to the release.

The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service administers the program. Participants are encouraged to work with their local Natural Resources Conservation Service office to begin the application process and submit all materials by July 9. Details: nrcs.usda.gov/eqip.

PB native named to Baylor dean's list

Baylor University in Waco, Texas, recently named Margaret Mary Reginio of Pine Bluff to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2021 semester.

Reginio, who is studying in the Hankamer School of Business, is among more than 4,700 Baylor University students named to the list. Honorees earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7, according to a news release.