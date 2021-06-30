Dax Courtney uses official visit weekend to recruit

Arkansas football commitments have been active is recruiting other prospects to join them in Fayetteville, and this past weekend was another opportunity.

Tight end pledge Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212 pounds, of Clarendon, along with other commitments JJ Hollingsworth (Greenland), Andrew Chamblee (Maumelle) and Kaden Henley (Shiloh Christian) worked to influence four uncommitted prospects during their official visits to Fayetteville over the weekend.

"I tried to talk to them as much as I could,” Courtney said. “There still has been a few guys I haven't had a chance to talk to because the only time I see them is at supper.”

The four uncommitted prospects hosted by the Razorbacks were: defensive back Gentry Williams of Tulsa Washington; defensive end Trey Fite of Tatum, Texas; defensive lineman Nico Davilier of Maumelle; and linebacker Jordan Crook of Duncanville, Texas.

Davilier announced his commitment to Arkansas hours after his visit ended.

Courtney said the hospitality was top notch.

“Everybody knows you,” he said. “You walk by someone, they say hello. It has been a good deal for us. It's probably the coolest thing I've ever been a part of.”

Courtney was hosted by an old friend, redshirt freshman linebacker JT Towers.

“My boy, I've known him since I was in third grade (and) he was in fifth,” Courtney said. “He used to live at Star City. So we're both kind of cut from the same thread....south Arkansas."

The weekend trip was memorable.

"Man, there's some stuff I can't really talk about that will absolutely blow your mind,” he said. “We went to the Catfish Hole and it was wild. I loved it. Everybody is super friendly. It was just a great little weekend."

Courtney played he latter part of his junior season at DeWitt with a torn medial patellofemoral ligament of the right knee that was suffered during the third week of the season. After taking two weeks off to allow the swelling to go down,

Courtney was back on the field with his knee heavily wrapped to keep the knee cap in place.

He transferred to Clarendon after his father, Mark, was hired as the school's head coach.