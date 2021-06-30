Deaths grow, blackouts start as heat wave shifts

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Ore., moved inland Tuesday, prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Wash., to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.

Officials said more than a half-dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to the intense heat that began late last week.

The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 F was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane saw temperatures spike.

The National Weather Service said the mercury reached 109 F in Spokane-- the highest temperature ever recorded there.

About 9,300 Avista Utilities customers in Spokane lost power Monday and the company said more planned blackouts began on Tuesday afternoon in the city of about 220,000 people.

Heather Rosentrater, an Avista vice president for energy delivery, said about 2,400 customers were without power as of shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. About 21,000 customers were warned Tuesday morning that they might experience an outage, she said.

Avista had to implement deliberate blackouts on Monday because "the electric system experienced a new peak demand, and the strain of the high temperatures impacted the system in a way that required us to proactively turn off power for some customers," said Dennis Vermillion, company president and chief executive. "This happened faster than anticipated."

Rosentrater said the outages were a distribution problem, and did not stem from a lack of electricity in the system.

Meanwhile, authorities said multiple recent deaths in the region were possibly related to the scorching weather.

The King County Medical Examiner's office in Washington said two people died due to hyperthermia, meaning their bodies had became dangerously overheated.

The heat may have caused death to a worker on a nursery in Oregon, the state's worker safety agency, known as Oregon OSHA, said on Tuesday.

Officials in Bremerton, Wash., said heat may have contributed to four deaths in that Puget Sound city. But Vince Hlavaty, Bremerton's medical officer, told the Kitsap Sun that firefighters cannot say definitively whether the heat was the cause of death.

In Bend, Ore., authorities said the deaths of two homeless people in extreme heat may have been weather-related.

The United Farm Workers urged Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to immediately issue emergency heat standards protecting all farm and other outdoor workers in the state with a strong agricultural sector.

The state's current heat standards fall short of safeguards the United Farm Workers first won in California in 2005 that have prevented deaths and illnesses from heat stroke, the union said in a statement.

Seattle was cooler Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach about 90 F after registering 108 F on Monday -- well above Sunday's all-time high of 104 F. Portland, Ore., reached 116 F after hitting records of 108 F on Saturday and 112 F on Sunday.

President Joe Biden, during an infrastructure speech in Wisconsin, took note of the Northwest as he spoke about the need to be prepared for extreme weather.

"Anybody ever believe you'd turn on the news and see it's 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon? 116 degrees," the president said, working in a dig at those who cast doubt on the reality of climate change. "But don't worry -- there is no global warming because it's just a figment of our imaginations."

The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest, and worsened by climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense.

A worker stands near a lift, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, as he works on a future Sound Transit light rail station near Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Carl Rocha, left, and Patrick Plummer, with Bills Heating & A/C Install air conditioning and a new furnace at a home on East Wabash Street, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. With temperatures forecast to hit over 100 degrees by Sunday, a rush of customers are keeping local A/C installers busy. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Groups of people float on inflatable devices on Lake Union during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. A day earlier, a record high was set for that date with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

As the temperatures climb into the 90s, "Indigo," age 24, takes a drink of water while beating the heat in the cooling center located at the Looff Carousel, Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Riverfront Park in Spokane, Wash. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Aubrey Lovelace,12, heads down one of two new slides at the Southside Family Aquatics Facility, Monday, June 28, 2021. After being closed for nearly two-years, the Spokane County run aquatics park is back open to the public just in time to take the edge off the heat wave. Besides the new slides, more shade umbrellas have been added and the concessions are now run by the Spokane Indians baseball organization. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Sabina Ehmann and her daughter Vivian, visiting Seattle from North Carolina, are prepared with umbrellas to shield the sun during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)