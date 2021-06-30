Earning ESPN 5-star status big accomplishment for Warren

Arkansas 2023 target Bryson Warren's years of hard work paid off Tuesday when he received word he was an ESPN 5-star prospect.

“I think I was in the car. I think I screamed really loud in the car,” Warren said. “That was my first reaction. I had to scream really loud, then I called my dad.”

Warren, 6-2, 160 pounds, will play his junior year at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo., after leading Little Rock Central to a 23-5 record and the Class 6A state title game. He averaged 24.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 deflections and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore.

ESPN also rates him the No. 4 point guard and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Earning the fifth star was a long time coming for Warren.

“It’s definitely a great feeling,” he said. “A feeling I’ve been wanting for years. I’ve been putting in a lot of work, so I just feel like it’s paying off and I still have more work to do.”

Warren was the first sophomore to be named Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association Overall Boys Player of the Year in the organization’s eight-year history. He knows there will be extra attention coming his way because of the new ranking.

“It’s definitely a blessing being a 5-star, but with that, though, there’s going to be a target on my back. But I’ll stay in the gym and keep working,” said Warren, who plays for 17-under Mokan Elite. “I’m going to keep working like I’m not a 5-star.”

His communication with Arkansas has been strong, talking with the coaching staff over the last few days. He spoke with assistant Clay Moser on Sunday, assistant Gus Argenal on Monday, Coach Eric Musselman earlier Tuesday and assistant Keith Smart later in the evening.

“That’s great,” Warren said. “Just lets me know they really want me and they’re just ready for me to come up there to the Hill for a visit.”

He said Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Maryland are the schools recruiting him hard.

Warren, who visited Kansas, Memphis and Tennessee State in June, is looking to visit Arkansas after the EYBL Peach Jam ends July 25. He said he will probably also visit Tennessee after Peach Jam.

Musselman is eager to see Warren in Fayetteville soon.

“He’s ready for me to come up there for a visit to the Hill,” Warren said. “He said he’ll call me here pretty soon.”