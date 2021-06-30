Group puts focus on gratitude

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met June 22 at the newly remodeled White Hall Library. Members were excited to be back at the library, according to a news release.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone to the meeting. Penny Scholes read the Thought of the Month "Gratitude crosses all boundaries -- creed, age, vocation, gender, and nation -- and is emphasized by all the great religious traditions."

Vice President Karen Needler led members in the Homemaker's Creed. Cheri Aronowitz read the Handy Hint: Practice Gratitude -- it helps develop patience, humility and wisdom.

Jo Ann Carr, secretary called the roll with members answering the question "How do you show gratitude?" Eleven members were present and two guests, Sarah Hester, a former member, who rejoined, and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent.

Kathy Wilson presented the program on "Gratitude." She quoted William Arthur Ward: "Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgiving, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings."

Wilson said gratitude is choosing to accept the moment without judgment and appreciating what the moment brings. It nudges people to refocus and be thankful for what they have. This state of mind allows one to see the good in a situation and remain hopeful for more blessings coming their way, according to the presentation.

Gratitude is good medicine. It can lower blood pressure, improve immune function and facilitate more efficient sleep. Gratitude reduces lifetime risks for depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders, and is a key resiliency factor in the prevention of suicide, according to the presentation.

Wilson went over several health benefits associated with gratitude, including that grateful people sleep better, and being grateful improves self-esteem and increases mental strength. A list of gratitude interventions was included with the informational handout that she presented.

She said everyone has the ability and opportunity to cultivate gratitude. Simply take a few moments to focus on all that one has -- rather than complain about all other things they think they deserve. She closed by giving everyone material to make a gratitude card to send to someone.

Also during the meeting, Dee Kindrick, continuing education chairman, reported that the White Hall Museum officials had thanked everyone for helping at the Veterans Day celebration recently.

Wilson, community service chairman, reported that counters were covered with cereal collected this month for the White Hall Food Pantry.

Ellen Bauer, leadership development chairman, reported that the painting class at the White Hall Library is filled, and that the library is having a senior book club and a quilting bee workshop each month for anyone interested.

Payton and Kizer presented Aronowitz with her 20 years of service pin and Achievement Award.

Payton announced coming events, including that recipes for the Holiday Foods Cookbook are due by Aug. 12. There will not be a Christmas in July this year. The next county leader training and board meeting will be on July 6 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System's main library, Sixth Avenue and Main Street. The food pantry item for the July club meeting will be cereal, Pop Tarts or any breakfast item.

Kizer installed the new officers for 2021-23. She used a candy theme and presented each officer with a candy bar representing her office. New officers are President Sarah Payton, Vice President Karen Needler, Secretary Ellen Bauer, Treasurer Marnette Reed and Parliamentarian Elizabeth Wall.

Refreshments were furnished by Reed and Needler. July hostesses will be Needler, Kindrick and Payton.

To learn more about the gratitude program or for a copy of the handout, people may call Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033. For details on Extension Homemakers, people may call any member or Kizer.