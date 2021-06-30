Happy birthday (June 30): You have remarkable talents you don't know about; not because they are hidden, but because they are so much a part of you that you can't see them, like you can't see your own face. The cosmic gift of the year is an excellent mirror in the form of adoring people and prime opportunities to bring out your brilliance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you'll be the first to follow. It's not about power; it's about the group good.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The difference between collecting and hoarding is in the rules that guide the acquisition. Hoarding is indiscriminate. What will you require of the things you add to your life? How do you know when a thing is worth having?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your mission is to thrive as a contributor to the planet. As for those bent exclusively on promoting their own welfare, you don't get it. The good news is that you don't have to convince anyone. Your life is convincing enough.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Life delivers poetic truths to you, brief and contrasting. Because much is left out, you're able to fill in the blanks and reconcile contradictions. If you can't make sense, make art.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Some of your best teachers will be people who died years ago. Their lives are your lesson plans, and they may currently seem more accessible to your apprenticeship than anyone breathing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Avoid being like the tourist who packs too heavily or makes too many reservations, becoming beholden to self-created obligations. All will be taken care of when you go with less.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't have to do things perfectly to belong to the group. In fact, since everyone in the group is imperfect, your flaws are part of your dues, so no need to hide them away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Easy games don't make champions. It's as though this day is sensitive to what you need: nothing too startling, just a gentle unfolding of enough challenge to make things interesting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your education continues, and is going much stronger outside of formal schooling than it is or ever was inside of it. With a hunger to learn as your driver, you devour whole feasts of knowledge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll harmonize your work with the needs of the people around you. You'll be reminded how each of them has their own circle of influence. Every small gesture matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are a country with your own language and laws, your own icons and culture, your own food and aesthetic. Who is taking the time to learn the country of you? Who is "living" there without fully adapting to the place?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): "Many words lead to exhaustion," says Lao-Tzu, and you've felt this while falling asleep with a book or in a lecture or just wishing you were asleep when someone overshares the minutia. You deserve peace. Go to the quiet.

SUN, MOON, TRIANGLE

Just being human takes a lot of work, much of it done beneath consciousness. Trust the work that the you inside is doing. Don’t wait until you’re worn out to replenish. The solar/lunar water sign trine opens a wave of feeling to soothe and rock the weary soul. Relax into it and a sense of calm will extend to the rest of this moon cycle.

COSMICALLY CURIOUS ABOUT… SELF-PARENTING (PART EIGHT)

The road to maturity involves becoming an increasingly adept parent to oneself. See the archives for parts 1-7. The biggest challenge for Libra in the area of self-parenting is in letting the inner child indulge in some of the less desirable childish behaviors such as selfishness and messiness. These indulgences upset Libra’s innate sense of order, beauty and partnership. The scales that represent the Libran ethos of equality, but of course, most children aren’t born feeling equal. Most children are born feeling like the center of the entire universe, as we are all to some degree charged with our own survival from day one. Each must fight to breathe and thrive out of the womb. Or, as my grandmother says, “No one comes out offering others the first sandwich.”

Libra quickly develops into a partner, a team player and a group contributor, but if the inner child is denied too often, too soon or too strictly Libra will only suffer in the long run. It is only by allowing the voice of the wild child inside to be heard that Libra truly feels the fullness of adulthood. Ideally, Libra will tolerate (or better yet, celebrate) the occasional tantrum or act-out and, in doing so, have greater powers of self-control, moderation and compassion toward others.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Cancer swimmer extraordinaire Michael Phelps met with many challenges and trials before he became the most decorated Olympian of all time. Talent, determination and a fiercely competitive spirit won out for this stellar water sign. Four water sign planetary influences are energized by three fire signs in his natal chart with Venus in Taurus for strength. Neptune in Capricorn adds business savvy.