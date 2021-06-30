Houston flight from XNA in Allegiant plan

Budget airline Allegiant is adding a nonstop route to Houston from Northwest Arkansas National Airport beginning in November, the airline said Tuesday in a news release.

The new route will run twice weekly and will begin Nov. 19. Flight days, times and rates can be found on the Las Vegas-based carrier's website.

"We are excited for Allegiant to be offering this new route to one of our largest destination markets," Aaron Burkes, chief executive officer of Northwest Arkansas National said in a statement.

Last month, Allegiant said that it would add two direct flights to Florida from the airport. Flights to St. Petersburg by way of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport begin on Friday and flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International start Oct. 8, according to the airline.