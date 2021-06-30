• Jahn Martin said the "splash and swell wave were very dramatic" when he and other boaters watched a 200-foot section of a sandstone cliff wall break away and crash into the water at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore along Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

• Gwen Goldman, 70, a retired preschool social worker who was rejected at age 10 because of her sex, got her wish to be a New York Yankees bat girl, fist-bumping team members, waving to the crowd and throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a game at Yankee Stadium.

• Asher Thomas of Naperville, Ill., who regularly takes his dog, Dixie, to the Whalon Lake Dog Park, got a $225 ticket after he sprayed several of the park's trees with pruning sealer, intending to protect them after another dog had gnawed away the bark on more than a dozen of them.

• Barnaby Joyce, Australia's deputy prime minister, was fined about $150 for violating the country's pandemic health rules when someone reported that he wasn't wearing a mask when he went into a convenience store about 300 miles north of Sydney to pay for gas.

• Penny Jones, a Vicksburg, Miss., native who joined the city's Police Department in 1999 and became commander of its patrol division in 2019, has been nominated as the first woman to serve as the department's chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr., announced.

• Kirby Cleveland, 37, who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Navajo Nation tribal officer who was patrolling alone in a remote part of a reservation in western New Mexico in 2017, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Melvin Hilson, 49, a deputy warden at a state penitentiary in Sunflower County, Miss., accused of knocking an inmate to the ground in 2016 and then lying to investigators about it, was indicted on civil-rights charges by a federal grand jury, prosecutors said.

• Gary Cooper, 60, of Fredericksburg, Va., pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act after illegally selling online ivory from whales and elephants, including tusks, whale teeth and dozens of carvings, prosecutors said.

• Zane Kahin, a 4-month-old boy from Winter Park, Fla., is the new "spokesbaby" for the Gerber baby food company, receiving the title of "chief growing officer" and perks that include $25,000, free Gerber products for up to a year and a $1,000 wardrobe provided by the company's baby-clothes line.