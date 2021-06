Officers are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found dead in Jonesboro on Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded shortly before 9:40 a.m. to the intersection of Burke Avenue and Floyd Street, at the edge of a community garden, for a person not breathing, according to a Jonesboro police report. Authorities said the person, identified as Joseph Rowden, was dead.

An investigation into Rowden's death is ongoing, according to police.