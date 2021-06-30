Long way still to go

Teaching is tougher work than most who've never done it can imagine. Good teachers have mastered their subject matter. They've also learned, most likely through experience, to try to reach past every imaginable personal problem and touch the minds, hearts, and intentions of hundreds of unique individuals.

We've given teachers one more burden lately. They have to pick their way through inflamed, mostly uninformed, political arguments over how to teach young people about the ways we humans have treated one another throughout our shared history. Some say students are made to feel guilty when they learn that their ancestors may have owned slaves. Teachers foster understanding, not guilt.

No longer up to the job because of age, I am not still in the classroom teaching history, civics, and communications skills. But here's something I would do if I were.

I would begin my next semester with a unit helping students discover that every known civilization in human history practiced some form of slavery, serfdom, caste, or peonage. A better historian than I am may point out some exceptional subset; I'd appreciate knowing if one existed. All around the globe, some forms and remnants of slavery still exist.

Any student who understood this would have no reason to feel singled out as belonging to a "bad" race, ethnicity, nationality, or such. With that out of the way and political sensitivities soothed, teaching about this difficult but necessary subject could take place.

Then--imagine it--teachers and students could find themselves realizing that we have come a long way toward coming together. Next could come envisioning the long way we still have to go.

CHARLEY SANDAGE

Mountain View

Teaching by example

In response to Joseph Barsocchi's letter: Vaccinated parents of small children may wear masks to teach their children by example. As a show of respect, patrons of a nail salon that still has a "mask required" sign on the door should still wear masks. We know in Arkansas that no mask does not equate to vaccinated.

I work at a school where the majority of the students are not yet eligible for the vaccine. If the administration of the school told me, vaccinated, to wear a mask in solidarity with our students, of course I would. Gladly, without a doubt and without hesitation, there are still times when I will wear a mask.

My response to "fear, virtue-signaling, or ignorance" is Matthew 7.

JEANNE QUICK

Little Rock

'Handling' president

Mounting evidence seems to suggest that someone may be "handling" Joe Biden as president. I believe each new gaffe and mental lapse provides more evidence of cognitive decline in the president. It is becoming more apparent day by day that he may not be mentally fit to meet the demands of the office. Like the former president, maybe he needs to submit to cognitive testing so we know for sure.

When one thinks about it from a humorous standpoint, some might quip his handlers could be guilty of elder abuse. However, there are serious considerations if any of it is true. If someone has usurped the power and authority of the office of the president of the United States of America, we have a real problem. Those people weren't elected. Joe Biden was, nobody else. If he isn't fit, there are constitutional procedures in place to deal with it. I believe anyone assuming the power and authority of the office in his stead by deception is acting beyond malfeasance and has committed a seditious coup that is subversion and an abuse of public trust that amounts to treason.

Because such treachery involves serious crimes with penalties ranging from huge fines and long prison terms to the ultimate penalty, it is imperative the nation gets to the bottom of it, if not for purely legal reasons but to ensure public trust. If it were true someone assumed the president's authority and covered it up, whoever is running the Oval Office must be exposed and prosecuted. Such a perversion of constitutional law, leadership, and trust cannot be allowed to continue.

JEFF COOK

Springdale

Get the shots already

With covid-19 cases on the rise again and the new Delta variant, I am concerned about the 65 percent of Arkansans who are not vaccinated. I want to get back to normal just like everyone else, but I am tired of hearing about personal choice and freedom not to get the shots.

The 65 percent who don't have the shots are taking away my personal freedoms and are selfish; they should think of the greater good. Arkansas has one of the worst vaccination percentages in the country and should not be opened up.

My fellow Arkansans, get the shots, please, for the good of all of us.

MICHAEL HACKER

Mountain Home

