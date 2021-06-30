Man gets life sentence for '19 killing

A man convicted of first-degree murder in a Helena-West Helena shooting has been sentenced to life in prison, police said.

Vann Bragg, 32, was sentenced to life plus 40 years for first-degree murder and first-degree battery, with the sentences running concurrently, according to a news release from Helena-West Helena police. Authorities said he was convicted Thursday.

Officers responded Jan. 22, 2019, to 527 Columbia St. on a report of a gunshot victim, the release states. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Phillips County Coroner Earnest Larry said the victim was identified as Kasey Grant.

Grant was transported to the Helena Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later died, according to police.

A second man, Jason Robinson, now 26 years old, was also arrested in the shooting, police said.

Robinson was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence, the release states. He is serving a 30-year sentence in state prison after a negotiated guilty plea in 2020, according to court records.