Mercy Fort Smith announces $162 million expansion

FORT SMITH -- Mercy Fort Smith will spend $162 million to expand its emergency room and intensive care unit.

The project will expand the hospital's ER from 29 rooms to 50 and its ICU capacity from 38 to 64. It will allow the hospital to take about 25,000 more patients per year, including special considerations for infectious disease and behavioral health patients, according to a Wednesday news release.

The expansion "will more than double the number of rooms capable of supporting ventilators," the release states.

"Not only will we be increasing our capacity to better serve our community, but patients and families will be more comfortable in the larger, state-of-the-art rooms with adequate space for family while they visit, whether in the patient room or in one of two family/visitor lounges on each floor," Debbie Hewett, director of critical care services at Mercy Fort Smith, said in the news release.

Construction of the expanded ER and ICU is expected to begin in early 2022 and last more than two years, the release states.