Mother of boy found dead in Lake Catherine arrested after positive drug test, authorities say

The mother of a 6-year-old boy found dead in Lake Catherine on Tuesday after wandering away from his home was arrested after reportedly testing positive for using methamphetamine, according to an affidavit released Wednesday morning.

Sarah Elizabeth Breshears, 25, of 361 Vanadium Circle, was taken into custody at her residence around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, punishable by up to six years in prison.

In addition to her 6-year-old son, Breshears also has two 7-year-old sons who lived with her in the home, according to authorities. Breshears was being held on zero bond and was set to appear Wednesday in Garland County District Court.

“This is still an active investigation so we may have additional information or additional charges later today (Wednesday) or in the near future,” Garland County sheriff’s deputy Courtney Kizer, the agency’s public information officer, said in an email Wednesday morning.

According to the affidavit, just after 10:50 a.m., deputies responded to the residence at 361 Vanadium Circle regarding a missing 6-year-old boy. Upon arrival, a multi-agency search was conducted and the boy was found in the water in Lake Catherine. He was later pronounced deceased.

During an interview with authorities, Breshears reportedly stated she woke up and could not locate her 6-year-old son.

Breshears consented to a drug screen and tested positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit states. Shortly after the interview, Breshears was charged and taken to the Garland County jail, where she was booked in shortly after 4:30 p.m. An online inmate roster indicated she remained there Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Division of Children and Family Services took the two 7-year-old boys from the residence into their protective custody.

According to court records, Breshears has no prior felony record. She was arrested on May 26, 2021, for misdemeanor theft of property under $1,000. She pleaded guilty to the charge on June 17 in district court and was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended, six months’ probation and was ordered to pay $196.40 in restitution. A court order barring her from contact with Walmart or Sam’s Club was also issued.