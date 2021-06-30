Tyson unit betting

on new robot tech

Tyson Foods Inc. capital venture arm, Tyson Ventures, has invested in Soft Robotics Inc., a developer of advanced technologies that give industrial robots a dexterity similar to hand-eyed coordination in humans. Specific numbers weren't disclosed.

As challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, persist, Tyson and others have turned to robots and advanced technologies to alleviate issues and enhance productivity.

"Soft Robotics' best-in-class robotic technology, computer vision and [artificial intelligence] platform have the potential to transform the food industry," Rahul Ray, senior director of Tyson Ventures, said in a written statement.

The technology allows food companies to automate bulk-picking and other processes in their supply chains. Tyson already is testing Soft Robotics technology for use in its plants.

Soft Robotics raised $10 million in its most recent round of funding, backed by Tyson Ventures, with plans to expand operations to meet increased demand. The investment brought Tyson's total expenditures on technology and automation to $500 million in the past three years, a spokesman said Tuesday in an email.

-- Nathan Owens

Houston flight from

NW in Allegiant plan

Budget airline Allegiant is adding a nonstop route to Houston from Northwest Arkansas National Airport beginning in November, the airline said Tuesday in a news release.

The new route will run twice weekly and will begin Nov. 19. Flight days, times and rates can be found on the Las Vegas-based carrier's website.

"We are excited for Allegiant to be offering this new route to one of our largest destination markets," Aaron Burkes, chief executive officer of Northwest Arkansas National said in a statement.

Last month, Allegiant said that it would add two direct flights to Florida from the airport. Flights to St. Petersburg by way of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport begin on Friday and flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International start Oct. 8, according to the airline.

-- John Magsam

State index off 5.17,

closes day at 620.17

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 620.17, down 5.17.

"The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Tuesday, lifted by technology stocks thanks in part to an upbeat consumer confidence report and high investor expectations that this Friday's nonfarm payrolls numbers will show that we're making real progress on the unemployment rate," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.