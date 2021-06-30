Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Sheldon Booyer, 35, of 54 Abingdon Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Booyer was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Shane Gieskieng, 46, of 3703 W. Cherokee Road in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Gieskieng was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Rodas Pascual-Juan, 33, of 1508 Kirsten Road in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery. Pascual-Juan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Clinton Bunton, 30, of 21349 Griggs Road in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with criminal mischief. Bunton was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Shania Ralston, 24, of 548 S. Sherman Road in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Ralston was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Justine Gage, 33, of 1976 E. Spinel Link, Apt. 2, in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with criminal mischief. Gage was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jerone Trezvant, 41, of 2321 Orchard St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Trezvant was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.