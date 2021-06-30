OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Dog days of summer

A move by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that puts the brakes on the importation of dogs from 113 countries deemed at high risk for rabies—a move aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly virus in this country—is a necessary measure but one that cannot be allowed to go on indefinitely.

The import ban could have a wide-ranging impact, from barring soldiers who want to bring home rescue dogs to stopping U.S. breeders from importing dogs. Americans typically import about 1 million dogs annually.

The suspension applies to all dogs, whether they are puppies, emotional support dogs or dogs that had traveled out of the U.S. and that were intended for return, according to the CDC. In sum, if the dog was in a country deemed at high risk for rabies, the dog will be barred from entry to the United States (with rare exception).

The action by the CDC is an answer, in part, to a steep increase in fraudulent rabies vaccination certificates. During 2020, the CDC discovered more than 450 dogs arriving in the U.S. with falsified or fraudulent rabies certificates, which was a 52 percent increase compared with the previous two years.

The CDC has taken a step that had to be taken, given recent incidents of infected dogs being brought into the U.S. The CDC pledged to review the order “periodically,” calling the import suspension “temporary.” It is expected the ban will remain in effect at least a year..

The CDC edict, while necessary to protect people and animals, will mean heartache for those engaged in worthy dog rescue missions. This situation turns a spotlight on a lack of adequate facilities in the U.S. for quarantining dogs safely—a situation that can be resolved with some will and some effort.