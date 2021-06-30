100 years ago

June 30, 1921

• John Dry, Saline county farmer, who was shot Tuesday morning when it is alleged he attempted to escape after W.M. Rankin, local prohibition officer, and Deputy Sheriff Clifton Evans and Brunson Tunnah surprised him and Luther Oglesby operating a still near Ferndale, is at St. Vincent's Infirmary in a critical condition. Dry was brought to the infirmary about midnight Tuesday. He has about 50 gunshot wounds. Little hope of his recovery is entertained.

50 years ago

June 30, 1971

• Dr. Jerry D. Jewell of Little Rock, state president of the NAACP, said that the reapportionment plan adopted Tuesday "wiped out" the black vote in some areas. Dr. Jewell was present Tuesday at the Capitol when the State Board of Apportionment adopted a plan of 10 multimember districts and the rest single-member districts. After the meeting Dr. Jewell conferred with Governor Bumpers, chairman of the board. He said he told the governor that he preferred all single-member districts. Jewell said Mr. Bumpers agreed that single-member districts were best wherever they were feasible. "The black population of North Little Rock has been wiped off in the plan they adopted," Dr. Jewell said.

25 years ago

June 30, 1996

RUSSELLVILLE --The bound bodies of three slaying victims were pulled from a bayou near here Saturday as police sought leads in the killings and to a missing load of guns. State police tentatively identified the victims as William Mueller, 53, his wife, Nancy, 28, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah. But Pope County Sheriff Jay Winters said he wasn't prepared to identify the victims. The bodies were recovered from the Illinois Bayou, about a mile north of Russellville in Pope County, said state police spokesman Wayne Jordan.

10 years ago

June 30, 2011

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith has stepped up security at its Board of Directors meetings because of an increase in encounters some officials have had with angry residents. Two police patrol officers attended the June 21 meeting to keep order and to intervene in case anyone became unruly or disruptive, City Administrator Ray Gosack said. Officers will attend voting meetings of the directors until further notice, he said. Police Chief Kevin Lindsey or his representative routinely attends the meetings as a city department head but also to provide security.