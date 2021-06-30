Sections
Pine Bluff police: Minor fatally shot, another in custody

by Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 11:26 a.m.
FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A minor was fatally shot in Pine Bluff on Tuesday night and another minor is suspected in the killing, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting, saying it occurred in the 2700 block of West 37th Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., a news release from the city’s police department states. According to the release, police found a minor dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Another minor was taken into custody on a charge second-degree murder and was being held at the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.

Police have not released the identity of either minor, citing their age.

The homicide is the 13th this year within Pine Bluff city limits.

