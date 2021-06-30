Pine Bluff police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Pine Bluff police on Wednesday were looking for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism.

Nicholas Newnum was reported missing at around 6:40 a.m. from from 2311 Oakwood Road in Pine Bluff, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the city's police department. Nicholas stands 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 185 pounds with light skin, red hair and brown eyes.

A 2012 white GMC Terrain that belongs to Nicholas’ mother is missing as well, according to police. The vehicle should display Arkansas license plate 282 ZTS.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of Nicholas’ or the vehicle’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.