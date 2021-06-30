Police: 2 arrested in shooting outside Conway convenience store

Two teens were arrested in a shooting outside a Conway convenience store that left one injured, police said.

Gaumon Bowman and Kyeron Clemons, both 19, were arrested on Monday and face charges of first and second-degree battering charges, according to a Facebook post from Conway police.

Officers responded around 10:22 p.m. on June 10, to the Horton’s convenience store, located at 2051 Harkrider St., police said.

Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim, who sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound in the left arm, according to the post. The victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center and later released, police said.

Bowman and Clemons were booked into the Faulkner County jail, where they remained Wednesday, according to an online roster.