Rockies' Marquez loses no-hitter in ninth inning

DENVER -- German Marquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka'ai Tom's single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies' 8-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander faced one batter over the minimum.

Tom reached when he lined an 0-1 knuckle-curve into right field. Michael Perez then grounded into a double play and Adam Frazier grounded out

Before that, Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Adam Frazier led the game off with a liner that first baseman Joshua Fuentes caught with a dive.

Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the top of the seventh with a slow-rolling comebacker that shortstop Trevor Story scooped up on the run to get him at first by a step.

Story then made a leaping catch on Stallings' liner starting the eighth.

Marquez (7-6) struck out five and walked one, throwing 65 of 92 pitches for strikes in his fourth complete game and second shutout in 123 starts. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts and was coming off a June 23 outing at Seattle in which he retired his first 17 batters.

There have been seven no-hitters this season. The only season with eight was in 1884, the first year pitchers were allowed to throw overhand.

There has been only one no-hitter at Coors Field, the Rockies' hitter-friendly home since 1995. Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers no-hit the Rockies on Sept. 17, 1996, a 9-0 Los Angeles victory.

The only Rockies pitcher to throw a no-hitter is Ubaldo Jimenez against the Braves in Atlanta on April 17, 2010.

Pittsburgh was shut out for the second consecutive night and fifth time this season. Colorado pitched just its third shutout.

Chase DeJong (0-3) allowed 5 runs and 9 hits in 5 innings.

Elias Diaz homered for the second time in two games, a solo shot in the three-run fifth.

Marquez, a 2018 Silver Slugger winner, doubled twice and drove in a run.

Colorado went ahead in the second when Garrett Hampson hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Joshua Fuentes.

METS 4, BRAVES 3 James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later and singled in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves. Morton had pitched 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before McCann took him deep into the seats in left center with no outs to make it 3-3.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3 Vince Velasquez tossed a two-hitter over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies held against the Miami Marlins. Velasquez (3-2) allowed singles to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jon Berti, struck out seven and retired the last 13 batters he faced.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 6 J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox, who had four homers in each of their previous two games, won their fifth consecutive despite not going deep Tuesday. Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second consecutive game, but Kansas City's skid continued with its seventh loss in a row.

YANKEES 11, ANGELS 5 Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez powered a long-awaited onslaught from New York's star-studded lineup, helping the Yankees overcome two home runs by league leader Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Angels. Judge and Sanchez each homered as New York set a season high for runs. The Yankees hadn't scored at least 10 runs since April 30, and this was just their second time in double digits.

BLUE JAYS 9, MARINERS 3 Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jays had 15 hits – with all nine starters getting at least one -- while winning for the eighth time in nine games.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 4, RAYS 3 Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and the Washington Nationals beat the Tampa Bay Rays to move above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season. Schwarber tied Albert Belle in 1995 for the most home runs over a 10-game span since at least 1901.

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes, right, is congratulated by Christian Vazquez after the Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-6 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo goes airborne while heading home to score on a two-run double by J.D. Martinez during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, right, is congratulated by Carlos Santana (41) after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, scores on a two-run double by J.D. Martinez as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez looks for the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)