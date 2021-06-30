Rogers receives grant to upgrade Lake Atalanta parking area

ROGERS -- Work to improve Lake Atalanta's parking area is scheduled to begin today.

Rogers received a $120,000 grant from the Beaver Watershed Alliance to replace gravel parking areas at the park with permeable pavers, according to a news release from the city. The city paid the remaining $70,000 cost of the project, said Peter Masonis, city public relations manager.

The upgrade will improve water quality at Lake Atalanta, be more attractive and reduce the maintenance load for city employees, according to the release.

"Cleaner stormwater can also help keep the price of water down," Becky Roark of Beaver Watershed Alliance said of the project.

Construction is scheduled to continue through the end of July, depending on weather, the release states. Work on the south parking lot will be completed first followed by work on the north parking lot. One parking lot will be open at all times, it states.